Bandari FC players line up before a past encounter. PHOTO/BANDARI FC

Kenyan Premier League

Bandari, Naibois play to entertaining stalemate in midweek league tie

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 25, 2026 – Bandari FC and Nairobi United battled to a 1-1 draw in a Kenya Premier League duel at the Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Wednesday evening.

Former Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla put the capital side in the lead in the 23rd minute, latching on to a through ball to put the ball over Allaine Ngeleka in the dockers’ goal.

The coastal side’s response was immediate, Amza Moubarack firing a low shot from the 18 to restore parity.

The stalemate takes Bandari’s tally to 32 points in sixth place as Naibois lag in ninth with three point less — although the latter have only played 19 matches thus far, three less than their matchday rivals.

More to follow…

