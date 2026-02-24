Where To Catch Action: WRC Safari Clerk of Course Breaks Down 2026 Route

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – The Clerk of the Course, George Mwangi, has given an in-depth look at the route for the upcoming 2026 WRC Safari Rally Kenya, scheduled to take place from March 12-15.

The event will start on Thursday and end on Sunday, in line with new FIA regulations.

According to Mwangi, the route is largely similar to last year’s, with the major change being the omission of the traditional KICC start and the Kasarani SSS.

“The new regulations of 2026 require us to start on Thursday and end on Sunday, and there’s also the aspect of drivers getting a minimum rest of 12 hours, especially between Friday and Saturday,” Mwangi explained.

The event will start with a new shakedown stage at Naivasha Wildlife Sanctuary (NAWISA), a 6km stage located just 4km from the main service park along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

The shakedown is expected to attract a large number of spectators, given its accessibility.

“We anticipate having so many spectators at Shakedown, since it’s very reachable, as it’s just within Naivasha town, that would be on Thursday at 8 am, and the shakedown will run up to midday, then after 15000hrs the first car will be flagged off at the Service Park.

And at 16:03 Hours, the first car will enter the first stage at Camp Moran.

Camp Moran this year is shorter than last year; that “Fesh Fesh” section has been omitted, so it’s a 24.5km stage. After this, the car will go into Mzabibu, the rally village, which is about 9km away this year.

They do that and go into service for the overnight Parc Ferme. Then, Friday morning, we start again with Camp Moran, through the Eburus, come back again through the Eburus, into Loldia.

–Loldia Lengthened by 6km–

A rally car in action during the 2025 WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha. The government is emphasizing environmental care to make the sport sustainable.

Loldia for 2026 is longer by 6km, mid-stage we have introduced a 6km loop. It’s very tight going through the forest and will also add some spice to the event.

And then from Loldia, cars go to Geothermal, no change in Geothermal, then into Kedong.

Kedong is shorter this year, about 13.16km, after which they go to service and come back to Kedong, Kengen, Geothermal, Loldia, and Muzabibu.

“Saturday crews head to the Delamere stages. We start with Soysambu, which is shorter this year, as we have omitted some sections. Elementeita is longer, by about a kilometre this year, and at the end, we have introduced a spectator stage, added a few Mickey Mouses for the spectators just to spice up the event. Sleeping Warrior is also short this year.”

–Autograph Sessions–

Katsuta Takamoto signing an autograph with a fan. PHOTO/Telecomasia

For the spectators watching Elementeita End, can also watch Sleeping Warrior End, which is just across the road. So, back into service, and they do the same loops again.

However, on their way back to service after Sleeping Warrior 2, they’ll go in through Mzabibu Village, where we have an autograph session for spectators to interact with the drivers and get their autographs signed.

–No Service Park on Sunday –

“For Sunday, we only have two stages, Oserengoni and Hell’s Gate. The major change for Sunday is that the cars are not going back to service.”

After Hell’s Gate 1, the cars go to Oserengoani and come to regroup at Hell’s Gate. And then to the Hell’s Gate Power Stage. The last service will be on Saturday evening, and then after that no service.

This is informed by the issue of traffic along Moi South Lake Road, and going back through Moi North Lake Road is 72 km. It’s such a long way just going for 15 minutes of service, and then again, the promoter and FIA really wanted the power stage to start at 13:15. Because of that, we opted for the cars not to go back to service.

–Meet And Greet At Buffalo Mall–

On Wednesday, at 17:30 Hours we have a “Meet and Greet” in the evening, the spectators have a chance of meeting the drivers, and we will have a few cars parked there. On Thursday at 1500hrs, we will just have a flag off out of service park.

-Safety Arrangements –

“We have tried to keep off the main highway as much as possible, as we are rerouting the cars through Eburu, so that we can leave the spectators to use the main highway. We will be working hand in hand with the Police officers and also our safety marshals to make sure we contain the traffic. We also urge spectators to listen to the marshals so that we can all enjoy a trouble-free event.”

–KNRC Traffic To Run After Main Event—

We have an arrangement for the KNRC cars to run after the cars in the main event.