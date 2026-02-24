We will be unstoppable – Tusker’s French coach hopes to revive fortunes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Tusker FC’s new French coach Julien Mette says his team will be unstoppable once the players grasp his philosophy and full embrace it.

Mette says he is pleased with how players have grasped and responded to his methods, as he prepares to take charge of his second match on Wednesday against Murang’a Seal. The French tactician was on the touchline for the first time last Saturday in the 1-0 defeat away to Shabana FC.

“I am very pleased and happy with the players. I am positively surprised because they have understood and practiced a lot of the instructions that I have them. Of course we need time to achieve exactly what we want to do and we still need to see all the players. I need to do it quick in a short period of time but we are in a good way,” the tactician stated.

Mette says he was impressed with how the players fared against Shabana, especially when the team went a goal down, and notes it was only unlucky they couldn’t come with a point or three from the sojourn.

Tusker FC head coach Julien Mette during a training session at Ruaraka

Captain Charles Momanyi says the players have embraced the new coaching team and they have vowed to make it easier for him to succeed, by being quick in learning and grasping his instruction.

“The coach has been very interactive and we are still learning each other but so far so good. As players we have received him well and we have motivation to take in what he wants us to do and implement it in games. He is a winner and always wants to win so we have to push ourselves as players,” noted the captain.

The tactician will be looking to guide the team to a much-needed victory, Saturday’s defeat leading to a drop into 1th spot in the SportPesa League standings.

“I analyze the opponent and how they play but for me, I am focused 90 percent on how my team plays. If we correct our mistakes, I am sure we will be unbeatable. I have been here for only one week and we still have a lot to correct. There are lots of details that we need to improve. We already did a good job on Saturday and now we have only small details to improve,” the coach said.

Captain Momanyi has said the team will need to go all out against the on-form Seal, to ensure maximum points and a scale up in the standings.

“Since I arrived in this team, this is the highest number of games we have lost in a season. We are not in a good position and we should strive to win. We know we are facing a good team because they have been in good form and have the current top scorer in the league. We need to approach them with caution but also not forgetting we are a big team as well,” he added.

The match will be played at the Wang’uru Stadium, Kirinyaga, kick off set at 2pm.