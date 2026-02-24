PSG’s Hakimi To Face Trial After Rape Allegation

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 24 – Paris St-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi says he is set to face trial after an allegation of rape was made against him.

A 24-year-old woman has accused the Morocco full-back of raping her at his home in the French capital in 2023. He denies the allegations.

The public prosecutor’s office in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris, began a preliminary investigation in March 2023.

“Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial,” Hakimi posted on X, external.

“This is as unjust to the innocent as it is to the genuine victims. I calmly await this trial, which will allow the truth to come out publicly.”

No date has been set for the trial.

BBC Sport has contacted the Nanterre prosecutor’s office for comment.

Paris St-Germain host Monaco in the second leg of their Champions League knockout round play-off tie on Wednesday.

Hakimi was named in PSG’s initial squad, published last Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was born in Spain but represents Morocco and has made 194 appearances for Paris St-Germain, winning the Champions League and Ligue 1 titles last season.

His performances saw him honoured at the Best Fifa Football Awards ceremony held in Paris on Monday evening, where he was named in the Fifpro men’s world team of the year.

He was also a key player as Morocco made history by reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, the first African side to do so.