KenGen Unveils Three-Car Team As Part Of Ksh 5.1mn Boost For WRC Safari 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – KenGen has unveiled a three-car team as part of its sponsorship package for the 2026 WRC Safari Rally Kenya that will take place in Naivasha from March 12-15.

The team will comprise Ismail Azeli/John Ngugi (Ford Fiesta R5), Andrew Muiruri/Edward Njoroge (Subaru N12), and the all-Rwandese crew of Queen Kalimpinya/Olivier Ngabo.

During the launch of the team, KenGen announced a combined diver support package of Kes 2.1 million and an additional Kes 3million for the WRC Safari Rally.

The 2017 Miss Rwanda third runner-up Kalimpinya will received Kes 1million, Azeli Kes 600,000 and Muiruri Kes 500,000.

Eng. Peter Njenga,, Managing Director and CEO of the Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) remarked that the partnership with the WRC Safari Rally 2026 reaffirms their long-term commitment to powering world-class events sustainably.

“Today, we have also formalized our support for rally drivers Azeli Ishmael and Andrew Muiruri. Supporting local drivers is not symbolic, it is strategic. We are investing in Kenyan talent and reinforcing our country’s competitive presence on the world stage,” said Eng Njenga.

He added: ”Additionally, KenGen is supporting Queen Kalimpinya from Rwanda. This partnership aligns with the Company’s business diversification agenda, particularly in advancing geothermal development and strengthening strategic presence across the African continent.”

Lady driver Kalimpinya, a career merchandiser and reigning Rwanda National Rally champion, will be partaking in her first rally outside her country and she is overly excited about her Safari experience.

Rwanda driver Queen Kalimpinya (left) and his navigator Olivier Ngabo relieved their 2026 WRC Safari Rally Kenya sponsorship from KenGen CEO and MD Eng. Peter Njenga

Kalimpinya is a trailblazing Rwandan rally driver and former beauty queen who finished as the third runner-up in Miss Rwanda 2017.

Known as her country’s first female rally driver, she successfully transitioned from modeling to motorsport, achieving victory as the 2025 Rwanda National Rally Champion.

“I am very excited to do my first rally outside Rwanda, I mean, it’s huge but we are confident we will make it, Kalimpinya highlighted, adding: “We have tested in Rwanda and did lots of physical training in Rwanda well in time for the safari. The car is well prepared, of course with people who are conversant with the dynamics of safari.

Andrew Muiruri was all smiles: “I have participated in all safaris since the return of the WR in 2021 and had a share of good runs and gremlins, the best being last year when we came 5th in the Kenya National category and first in our class.”

Eng. Njenga underscored the fact that motorsport demands resilience, precision and endurance, “the same qualities that define KenGen’s operations”.

“Building on the success of our last year’s partnerships, our 2026 WRC partnerships represent a significant expansion of KenGen’s green energy footprint across the continent and indeed the entire rally value chain, spanning sport, luxury hospitality, adventure tourism, and multimedia amplification,“ highlighted Njenga.

Njenga continued: “The WRC Safari Rally remains one of the most globally visible platforms for Kenya. It attracts millions of viewers and generates significant economic value. As a renewable energy leader, we are deliberately positioning KenGen at the center of that global spotlight.”