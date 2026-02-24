Harambee Starlets Step Up WAFCON Preparations with West Africa Friendlies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – With just 22 days to go before the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the Harambee Starlets have intensified their preparations, lining up two crucial international friendlies in West Africa before heading to Europe for a residential training camp.

The squad is set to depart on Saturday, February 28, for Abidjan, Ivory Coast, where they will play two friendly matches as part of their competitive tune-up.

Kenya will take on Benin on March 2 before facing hosts Ivory Coast two days later. Both matches will be staged at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara d’Ebimpé.

The fixtures are expected to provide the technical bench with a clear assessment of the team’s tactical cohesion, match fitness, and overall readiness against competitive opposition.

Ivory Coast, ranked 72nd in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, will offer a stern test, while Benin, placed 139th, presents a different tactical challenge.

Kenya head into the matches ranked 133rd globally, making the friendlies an important benchmark ahead of the continental showpiece.

Following the West African tour, the Starlets will proceed to Miramas, France, for a residential pre-tournament camp running until March 15.

The European camp is designed to sharpen match intensity, refine systems of play, and build team chemistry before the squad travels to Morocco for the tournament proper.

Kenya will kick off their Group A campaign against hosts Morocco on March 17, then face Senegal three days later before wrapping up the group stage against Algeria on March 23.

Kenya’s return to the continental stage has been years in the making, and these final preparations will be crucial in ensuring the team arrives ready to compete against Africa’s best.