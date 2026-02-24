Changes Effected At 2026 WRC Safari Rally Project As CEO Gacheru reassigned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – The private sector will run the 2026 WRC Safari Rally after CEO Charles Gacheru was reassigned to the Ministry of Sports to serve until the conclusion of the contract, the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya announced on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, Mvuyra said the Government of Kenya has entered into a new strategic partnership with the private sector for the 6th Edition of the WRC Safari Rally slated to rev-off March 12-15 in Naivasha.

Under the new framework, the private sector will take the lead and play a central role in the coordination and execution of the event, with a restructured administrative framework put in place to align with the new partnership model.

Mvurya confirmed that the government has already settled the promoter’s fee for the event, ensuring a smooth transition and uninterrupted preparations.

Subsequently, Mvuya stated that the CEO, duly gazetted Gacheru and seconded officers serving in the WRC Safari Rally Project Secretariat, as well as those with ongoing contractual engagements, will be reassigned back into the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports to serve until the conclusion of their respective contractual terms.

“While this landmark partnership heralds a new era for motorsport in Kenya, it will significantly ease the Government’s annual financial commitment to the WRC event. The move will free up substantial resources to be redirected toward the development and strengthening of other sporting disciplines across the country,” the CS underscored.

The Cabinet Secretary assured that preparations have been finalized for the global event.

“In this regard, I wish to reassure Kenyans, stakeholders, partners, and motorsport fans that preparations for the WRC Safari Rally 2026 have been finalized, and our country is fully ready to host yet another thrilling global motorsport spectacle,” affirmed Mvurya.