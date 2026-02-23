White Cap Draught Delivers the Perfect Pour at the Magical Kenya Open - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

White Cap Draught Delivers the Perfect Pour at the Magical Kenya Open

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – White Cap Draught was part of the 2026 Magical Kenya Open (MKO) at Karen Country Club, bringing a premium experience to one of Kenya’s most celebrated sporting occasions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Throughout the tournament, White Cap Draught was available at strategically positioned taps and sampling points across the venue, including the 7th Hole on the course, the Magical Kenya Open Village, and the Karen Country Club clubhouse.

Served chilled straight from the tap through the Perfect Pour ritual, spectators enjoyed a consistently crisp and refreshing lager at every stop.

“Golf is as much about the experience as it is about the game. Our beer reflects that same commitment to quality,” said Wanjiru Murage, Draught Category Lead, EABL. “Through White Cap Draught, we have offered spectators a premium refreshment moment that complements the prestige of the Magical Kenya Open.”

This year’s tournament also placed strong emphasis on sustainability, incorporating environmentally responsible practices such as a ban on single-use plastics, structured waste recycling initiatives, and the use of efficient irrigation techniques across the course to reduce water wastage.

Tree planting activities in partnership with community programmes reinforce the event’s commitment to conservation, aligning with White Cap’s heritage of drawing inspiration from Kenya’s natural landscapes and conservation initiatives.

Inspired by Kenya’s majestic mountain and brewed with high-quality natural ingredients and pure spring water, White Cap has continued to deliver a premium crisp taste for over 70 years.

The draught format brings that same heritage to life, presenting the lager at its purest and most refreshing expression for spectators to enjoy throughout the four-day tournament.

White Cap Draught’s presence at the Magical Kenya Open was a natural fit, where premium beer, premium sport, and responsible celebration came together for an unforgettable weekend.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020