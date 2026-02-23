White Cap Draught Delivers the Perfect Pour at the Magical Kenya Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – White Cap Draught was part of the 2026 Magical Kenya Open (MKO) at Karen Country Club, bringing a premium experience to one of Kenya’s most celebrated sporting occasions.

Throughout the tournament, White Cap Draught was available at strategically positioned taps and sampling points across the venue, including the 7th Hole on the course, the Magical Kenya Open Village, and the Karen Country Club clubhouse.

Served chilled straight from the tap through the Perfect Pour ritual, spectators enjoyed a consistently crisp and refreshing lager at every stop.

“Golf is as much about the experience as it is about the game. Our beer reflects that same commitment to quality,” said Wanjiru Murage, Draught Category Lead, EABL. “Through White Cap Draught, we have offered spectators a premium refreshment moment that complements the prestige of the Magical Kenya Open.”

This year’s tournament also placed strong emphasis on sustainability, incorporating environmentally responsible practices such as a ban on single-use plastics, structured waste recycling initiatives, and the use of efficient irrigation techniques across the course to reduce water wastage.

Tree planting activities in partnership with community programmes reinforce the event’s commitment to conservation, aligning with White Cap’s heritage of drawing inspiration from Kenya’s natural landscapes and conservation initiatives.

Inspired by Kenya’s majestic mountain and brewed with high-quality natural ingredients and pure spring water, White Cap has continued to deliver a premium crisp taste for over 70 years.

The draught format brings that same heritage to life, presenting the lager at its purest and most refreshing expression for spectators to enjoy throughout the four-day tournament.

White Cap Draught’s presence at the Magical Kenya Open was a natural fit, where premium beer, premium sport, and responsible celebration came together for an unforgettable weekend.