Ugandan driver in Kenya for crucial preps ahead of WRC Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 23, 2026 – Ugandan rally driver Oscar Ntambi flew into Kenya over the weekend to fine-tune his car at Stoni Athi as preparations intensify for the upcoming Safari Rally Kenya slated for March 12–15 in Naivasha.

Ntambi, now behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Evo X Ralliart, conducted an extensive testing session alongside Kenyan driver Nikhil Sachania, focusing on suspension setup, durability, and pace ahead of what is widely regarded as the toughest event on the World Rally Championship calendar.

“This is a special rally for every driver in Africa and beyond. Flying in to test at Stoni Athi was important because Safari is unique; you must prepare for everything. The car felt good, and we have made adjustments that give us confidence heading into Naivasha,” Ntambi said.

The Safari Rally marks the third leg of the global circuit and has attracted over 40 crews from around the world.

It will feature 20 competitive stages covering more than 350 kilometers of rally distance, with new stages introduced this year to add fresh complexity and flavor to the fabled event known for its punishing terrain and unpredictable conditions.

Navigator Muhamadi Uthumaan and driver Oscar Ntambi pose next to their Mitsubishi Evo X Ralliart, during their car test at the Stoni Athi on Saturday. PHOTO/KCB

Ntambi will be navigated by his long-time teammate Muhamadi Uthumaan, a partnership that dates to 2018.

The duo has built strong chemistry over the years, and they will be aiming to translate that experience into a solid performance in Naivasha.

Speaking after the test, navigator Muhamadi Uthumaan said:

“It is a dream come true to line up for the Safari Rally. I have followed this event for years, and to finally compete in it is special. Oscar and I understand each other well, and our focus is to stay consistent, manage the car carefully, and finish strong.”

Ntambi is part of a formidable five-driver KCB Racing Team lineup that also includes two-time African champion Karan Patel, rising talent Tinashe Gatimu, Nikhil Sachania, and Rwanda’s accomplished driver Queen Kalimpinya.