Mexican Open denies cancellation amid violence

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, February 23, 2026 – Mexican Open organisers say the tournament will go ahead despite violence following the death of the country’s most wanted drug baron.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho”, died in custody on Sunday shortly after being captured by Mexican special forces.

He was seriously injured in clashes between his supporters and the army in the central-western state of Jalisco on Sunday.

The Mexican Open starts on Monday in Acapulco, which is in Guerrero – one of five Mexican states where the US government has warned its citizens to shelter because of the violence.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie is due to play Spaniard Rafael Jodar in the first round on Monday.

Members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most powerful and feared criminal organisations in Mexico, have torched businesses and erected burning blockades since El Mencho’s death.

The Mexican Open issued a statement saying “the supposed cancellation of the event due to security issues in Jalisco is false”.

It said: “The event continues as scheduled and tournament operations are proceeding normally.

“We remain in coordination and constant communication with federal, state, and municipal authorities, under the established security protocols.”

Britons Katie Boulter and Heather Watson are due to compete in the Merida Open in Mexico this week.

The event takes place in the state of Yucatan, which does not appear to have been significantly affected by the violence.

Boulter plays Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia on Monday and Watson faces Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Tuesday.

Reuters reported that a men’s football match between Queretaro and FC Juarez and a women’s game involving Chivas and America have been postponed indefinitely.

It also said a match between Necaxa and Queretaro in Aguascalientes was postponed when players fled the pitch after hearing loud noises outside Estadio Victoria. The match resumed later.