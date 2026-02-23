Kenyan driver outlines ambitious target for WRC Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 23, 2026 – Rajveer Thethy is gearing up for his second Safari Rally with a clear goal: secure a podium finish in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) category.

Thethy says last year’s close 4th place finish has fueled his determination.

“My main goal in 2026 is to compete in the Safari Rally and secure a podium finish. Last year, I came very close to finishing 4th overall, and I was one of the few competitors to complete every stage without a single mechanical breakdown. That gave me a lot of confidence in both my pace and consistency,” he says.

Thethy adds that he is back this year, stronger and wiser.

“I’m coming back stronger, wiser, and more determined. I learned a lot from my first Safari, and I’m ready to push my limits to fight for a top result.” He’s also looking to challenge himself in new disciplines like rally raid and enduro. “After Safari, I’m also looking to challenge myself in new disciplines like rally raid and enduro. I want to grow as a complete driver and test myself in different environments,” he says.

He will be partnering with Laban Cliff for the first time.

“For the 2026 Safari Rally, I will be partnering with Laban Cliff. It will be our first rally sitting together, but we are working hard to build strong chemistry and communication. In rallying, trust between driver and navigator is everything, and we’re focused on being fully synchronized before the start,” Thethy explains.

The Subaru N12, built by Pro Motor Works, is battle-tested and ready.

“Last year, I competed in a Subaru N12 built by Pro Motor Works, and I will be using the same car again this year. It’s a strong and reliable machine, and last year’s performance proved its durability, especially being one of the few cars to complete every stage without issues. We’ve done testing and shakedown sessions to fine tune the setup and get me back into rhythm. Since my last competitive event was last year’s Safari, I’ve been training consistently to make sure I’m race ready,” he says.

Growing up around rallying has its advantages.

“The advantage of being a second-generation driver is that I’ve grown up around rallying. I understand the sport deeply, and I’ve had guidance and mentorship from my dad from a very young age. That experience and knowledge are priceless,” Thethy adds.

Rajveer’s dad, an F2 champion, has played a major role in his development.

“My dad, who was an F2 champion in his era, has played a major role in my development as a driver. His knowledge and experience in the sport have definitely given me a strong foundation. He has taught me important lessons about race craft, discipline, preparation, and how to stay mentally strong under pressure. For the Safari Rally, especially, he will be acting as my mentor, guiding me through strategy, stage management, and decision-making,” he explains.

With 12 years of motorsport experience, over 100 races, and 80 podiums under his belt, Rajveer is ready for the challenge.

“I’ve been involved in Kenyan motorsport for 12 years, starting at the age of 12. Over that time, I’ve competed in more than 100 races across different disciplines, earning over 80 podium finishes and more than 6 career championships.”

Bringing home a podium finish is the plan