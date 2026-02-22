South Africa's Jarvis claims historic maiden Magical Kenya Open crown - Capital Sports
Magical Kenya Open

South Africa’s Jarvis claims historic maiden Magical Kenya Open crown

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 22, 2026 – South African Casey Jarvis endured a nerve wracking day to claim his first ever Magical Kenya Open title at the Karen Country Club on Sunday evening.

The 22-year-old carded an overall score of 255 points (25-under-par) to go home Ksh 62 million shillings richer.

American Davis Bryant took second place after carding 258 points (22-under-par) whereas another South African Hennie du Plessis came third courtesy of an overall score of 259 points (21-under-par).

Speaking after his epic victory, Jarvis said it felt like unloading a huge weight off his shoulders.

“It’s a maiden DP World Tour title, and to do it here in Kenya, in Africa, feels like home. I’ve put in so much hard work and had a few close calls, so finally lifting this trophy is a massive weight off my shoulders,” Jarvis said.

It was a day with its fair share of drama as play was twice stopped due to intermittent painful, and the threat of lightning.

When action finally resumed for good, Jarvis held his nerves to claim a historic title, holding off the ever looming threat of Bryant and Davis.

An eagle on the 18th hole confirmed victory for the South African who vigorously punched the air in excitement.

The South African admitted that the delays occasioned by the weather tested his nerves.

“It was tough with the stops and starts. You get into a rhythm and then you have to sit in the clubhouse for two hours. I just tried to stay ‘chilled’—I told myself to stick to the game plan and stay aggressive when we got back out there,” he said.

Reflecting on a thrilling end to the tournament, Jarvis said he couldn’t have asked for a more befitting close to the competition.

“I saw the leaderboard and knew I had a two-shot cushion, but I wanted to finish it in style. I hit a great 8-iron in there and when that putt dropped, the feeling was just incredible. This is what you dream about as a kid,” he said.

This year’s tournament attracted 144 golfers including 18 from Kenya.

