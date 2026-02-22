Kibugu proud of self after ending Magical Kenya Open on a high - Capital Sports
Magical Kenya Open

Kibugu proud of self after ending Magical Kenya Open on a high

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 22, 2026 – Kenya’s golf sensation Njoroge Kibugu wound up his 2026 Magical Kenya Open with a commanding performance at the Karen Country Club on Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old finished on 5-under-par 65, which included four birdies on the back nine as well as one more on the front nine.

Njoroge, who had endured a torrid day in Round Three of the competition on Saturday, credited his improved performance to enough rest.

“Today I was well rested…I went home and recovered. I knew I had to do better than yesterday. I am happy…I am really happy with my performance today,” the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club resident said.

Overall, it was a roller coaster of emotions as weather kept flip flopping between sunny and rainy conditions, forcing play to be suspended.

The first time, at midday, cause over one-and-a-half hour disruption, before eventually resuming.

The second time was half an hour later, although Njoroge carded a par on the ninth hole, just in time to wrap up his campaign.

Njoroge admitted it took some time to get going once play resumed.

“The body was a bit slow. I didn’t get the greatest of shots but I knew I had to get in there. Hit a few pars and one birdie but generally I am happy with how I did,” he said.

The youngster’s attention now turns to the Sunshine Golf Tour in South Africa where he will be only East African male golfer in the prestigious competition.

He described it as a privilege not to be taken lightly.

“Thank you to all those who have supported me…to all my sponsors, for being able yo push me. I can’t wait to get the season started with them,” Njoroge said.

From a general perspective, Njoroge believes that Kenyan golf is headed in the right direction.

It means a lot…even though a lot of us didn’t make it but we are headed in the right direction. It was the first season we had through Equator and Sunshine so hopefully we will have a lot of talent coming through,” he said.

Kenya was represented by 18 golfers, including 12 pros and six amateurs.

