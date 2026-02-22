Harambee Stars defender makes special promise to Kenyans after Charlton debut

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 22, 2026 – Harambee Stars defender Collins Sichenje has vowed to work hard on the pitch to repay the humongous support he has received from his countrymen on social media after signing for English Championship side Charlton Athletic.

Sichenje says the passionate support of Kenyans has only fueled his hunger to keep performing at a high level.

“It means a lot for me and it is an opportunity for me to work even harder because they believe in me. I believe in myself and I am always hungry to become my best. This is what I am thinking of…it’s a step-by-step,” the former AFC Leopards defender said.

Sichenje joined the Addicks in the January transfer window from Serbian side FK Vojvodina. His signing aroused excitement on social media as Kenyans around the world celebrated a big move for one of their own.

Charlton’s social media pages have since then been swarmed with comments from Kenyans requesting pictures of their ‘son’ in training with his new club.

Head coach Nathan Jones has also been called upon to trust the 22-year-old in the centre of the backline.

After a considerable time to make his debut, Sichenje finally got his coveted start on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Southampton, away at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Reflecting on his maiden appearance, Sichenje was buzzing with excitement.

“It feels amazing to be on the pitch and help the team to get a very big point for us so it’s a step to keep working and focus on Tuesday’s game,” the Kakamega High School alumnus said.

However, he also admitted the intensity of the game in England is not what he is usually used to.

“The game is intense, it was nice for me. I always believe in my qualities and it was good opportunity to show and yeah do the right things, the basics,” the youngster said.

Having been tasked with manning tricky winger Leo Scienza, Sichenje said he was not one moment afraid of shouldering the burden. “For me, I always believe in my qualities and I know I can defend anyone so I wasn’t afraid and I was like yeah, if he comes, I go. I believe in myself, so it was also good opportunity for me to show like my qualities in defending and happily I did well,” he said.

Sichenje will be hoping for his second start when they visit West Brom on Tuesday night.