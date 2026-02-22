Coming back strong: Youngster Kibugu off to great start at Magical Kenya Open final round

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 22, 2026 – Kenya’s top pro golfer Njoroge Kibugu is off to a great start on the final round of the ongoing Magical Kenya Open at the Karen Country Club.

The 22-year-old, who teed off from the 10th hole at 8:55 a.m, has thus far carded three birdies on the 11th, 12th and 14th holes.

Sunday’s performance follows on from tough day in office in Round Three on Saturday.

Njoroge had vowed to keep fighting on the course until the end.

“I have a lot to fight for…obviously, I am one of the top 10 to get into the SA Open. I’ll just have to wait. I am still going out there to fight no matter the outcome,” Njoroge said.

The youngster dominated world headlines on Friday with a stoic performances to save Kenya’s blushes to become the only one out of 18 representatives to make the cut.

An eagle on the 18th hole all but confirmed Njoroge’s place alongside 69 other qualifiers.

However, Saturday was a different cup of tea for the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa champion.

Four bogeys on the front nine and one more on the back nine put paid to Njoroge’s hopes of ascending the leaderboard — on a day Spaniard Angel Aroya and Casey Jarvis of South Africa shared the lead.

The youngster bemoaned his inability to build on Friday’s strong gains.

“It’s been a long day…didn’t recover as I needed to from yesterday (Friday). I started off quite well and hit a few good shots on the back nine, which was my front nine. I couldn’t get going on the greens but hopefully we will change that up on Sunday,” he said.

It is the second time the youngster has made the cut for the prestigious DP World Tour event since he did so in 2022 as an 18-year-old amateur.