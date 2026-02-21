Arteta: Arsenal Exactly Where We Want To Be

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 21 – Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are “exactly where we want to be” in every competition despite criticism after the disappointing Premier League draw against bottom club Wolves.

The league leaders conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at Molineux on Wednesday to open the door for rivals Manchester City in the title race.

The Gunners are still in control of their own destiny as they chase a first title since 2004, with a five-point gap over Pep Guardiola’s side.

If Arsenal win all of their games from now until the end of the season they will be crowned champions – but the same can be said of City, who host the Gunners at Etihad Stadium in April.

Arteta’s side have finished second in the league for three successive seasons and the result in midweek has led to some suggestions they are ‘bottling’ their current title bid.

Given Arsenal are currently top of the league, in the Carabao Cup final, in the FA Cup fifth round and progressed with a 100% record in the Champions League, Arteta was asked if those outside the club need some perspective.

“No, because I think everybody has their own opinion, and their perspective is the right one,” Arteta said.

“We have ourselves a very clear instruction. We have to live the present. What we did in the past is great, but we have to live the present, and the present is beautiful.

“We are exactly where we want to be in every competition but there is still lots to play, and we need to earn it like we have done in the last seven or eight months.”

Arsenal’s lead could be just two points by the time they kick off the north London derby at Tottenham on Sunday, if Manchester City beat Newcastle on Saturday.

Arteta says his side will be looking to channel both the disappointment against Wolves and the emotion of their rivalry with Spurs at the weekend.

“That’s what we are trying to do. The instant reaction, first of all, is pain, and after that is ‘OK, what can I do about it?’ And that’s it,” Arteta said.

“There is no other thing that we have to do. Now what we have to do is perform on the pitch. The words are clear.”

After Arsenal’s draw at Molineux, Wolves’ TikTok account posted a video mocking the way the game played out for the Gunners, highlighting various instances of perceived time wasting.

When Arteta was asked by BBC Sport about the clip in Friday’s news conference, he said he would prefer to listen to the opinion of Wolves manager Rob Edwards.

“No, what I read is the press conference of Rob, the manager, before the game and what he said about us and why he texted me. He thinks that we are the best team in the league by far,” Arteta said.

“I’m much more interested about that than any other thing that I don’t know who posts or whatever, especially because I don’t read it.”