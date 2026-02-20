What went wrong for Dismas Indiza at 2026 Magical Kenya Open?

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 20, 2026 – Kenyan pro golfer Dismas Indiza has conceded that his performance at the 57th edition of the Magical Kenya Open was below par (no pun intended).

The Kakamega Sports Club golfer was lost for words after a torrid day in which he ended on 3-under-par 73 in Round 2 of the DP World Tour event on Friday afternoon.

“I had expected to play well today but I don’t know what happened. Nothing seemed to work out for me although I got a birdie on the 16th and 18th hole. However, on the first nine, I performed poorly. It seems as if I was just strolling on the course,” Indiza said.

The 57-year-old, who teed off at 7:20 am, said all the conditions were there for him to improve on the previous day’s performance, during which he had ended on 2-under-par 72.

“My preference is to usually tee off in the morning and that was the same case today. I have come a long way and so far, I have been able to hold my own on the course against the younger opponents. I’d say that the younger players have learned a lot from me,” he said.

He added: “I cannot complain about the course…I wouldn’t say that it is bad. This year, they have prepared the course to world standards. It is even favourable for us the local players unlike previous years when they dried the greens so much that it put us at a disadvantage.”

With his dreams of making the cut all but dashed, Indiza is nonetheless rooting for the remaining Kenyan contingent.

He believes two or three of his peers will sail through to the weekend.

“I am very proud of the corporates that have come through and supported us for the past one year…every weekend there was an opportunity to play. I believe two or three of us will make the cut…we have seen Mudanyi (Edwin) put up a good show, now we wait for Kibugu (Njoroge) to get on the course. It could be even four or five Kenyans making the cut and that will be a great achievement,” Indiza said.

Indiza first played at the tournament in 1996, when it was yet part of the European Challenge Tour, and has gone on to feature in all subsequent editions – except for 2011.