Top golfer Njoroge Kibugu pays tribute to man behind Magical Kenya Open success

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 20, 2026 – As Njoroge Kibugu carded an eagle on the 18th hole to confirm his place in the next round of the Magical Kenya Open, there was a familiar face among the crowd that was cheering him on.

Amidst the euphoric moment in the aftermath of his historic feat, the face of his father, Kagwe Kibugu, was unmissable.

The two shared a heartwarming father-son hug as they reveled in another huge achievement for the Kibugus.

Afterwards, Njoroge paid homage to his old man for introducing him to the sport and supporting his career thus far.

“I didn’t even expect him to be there but yeah, it’s amazing. He was so happy and it’s nice sharing the emotion with him. He’s poured his heart and soul into me playing golf his whole life and I can’t be more grateful to him and my mum. They’re the reason I’m here and yeah, I’m happy he’s happy,” the 22-year-old said.

The older Kibugu is — in his own right — a golfing guru in Kenya, having begun as an amateur golfer who went on to serve as the chair of the Uganda Golf Club for a decade.

Njoroge Kibugu hugs his father Kagwe Kibugu. PHOTO/KENYA OPEN GOLF LIMITED

He mentored the younger Kibugu — along with his older brother Mutahi — sending the duo to golfing academies in South Africa to refine their art and craft.

Return on Investment

It is an investment that has paid dividends for Kibugu Senior as both sons have gone on to establish a reputation as the country’s top golfers.

At the 2022 Magical Kenya Open at the Muthaiga Golf Club, the then 18-year-old Njoroge made history by making the cut as an amateur courtesy of a 6-under-par 136 after two rounds.

A year later, Mutahi followed suit at the same venue, eventually finishing in 65th place with 1-under-par.

On Friday evening, Njoroge added another feather to his cap with a 5-under-par 69 to seal his place in the weekend action.

Njoroge Kibugu in action on Day Two of the Magical Kenya Open. PHOTO/KENYA OPEN GOLF LIMITED

The Windsor Golf and Country Club player carded an eagle on the 18th hole to round off what had been a thrilling afternoon on the course.

Speaking afterwards, Njoroge admitted he did not expect things to pan out the way they did in the last minute.

“I didn’t expect it to go as close as it did. I was trying to hit the centre of the green but it came out hot. Yeah, I had a 4-footer to finish and the rest is history,” he said.

It would have been a different ending to the story after a bogey on the 12th and 14th holes, after what had been generally an assured performance on the course.

Reflecting on that oopsie moment, the youngster admitted his mind had been briefly side-tracked.

“I mean on 12, just came out of it, you know, got quick and yeah, just an unforced error that I didn’t need to make it at the time. At 14, again…a lapse of judgement. I wasn’t in the zone, clocked out a bit but I managed to get it back. I knew I needed to steady it during 15, 16 and 17 just to get to 18 and I’m pretty proud of myself that I did,” Njoroge explained.

What next?

With countless eyeballs set to be fixated on him in the penultimate round, Njoroge will be feeling the pressure of shouldering the hopes of a nation.

However, the youngster is unworried; noting that the crowd at Karen Country Club will only fuel his drive.

Njoroge Kibugu follows his swing at the Magical Kenya Open on Friday. PHOTO/KENYA OPEN GOLF LIMITED.

“I’ll come in numbers, you know, make noise. We like that. We like the energy. Bring the energy to the tournament. And yeah, I just can’t wait to play the weekend, you know. A couple of low scores hopefully. Hopefully, I can get a few birdies in,” he said.

With a slaloming run in the past year — in which he shone in the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing — Njoroge is loving his odds heading into the weekend.

His peerless run earned him a ticket to the prestigious Sunshine Tour in South Africa, where he is the sole male golfer from East Africa to make the list.

Due to the foregoing, Njoroge believes he belongs with the big boys and has vowed to give it his all come Saturday.

“This is my first time making cut as a pro. I’ve been playing really good golf coming in. It’s been really good. I’ve come off a couple of wins and I felt like I deserved to be playing in the weekend and more so contending. Not quite there but I’m just proud to be there in the weekend,” he said.

The youngster will tee off at 8:10 am, alongside Australian David Micheluzzi and Italian David Ravetto.