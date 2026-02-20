Title Hunt Intensifies: Gor Mahia Chase League Glory and FKF Cup Crown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — Record champions Gor Mahia have declared their intention to go full throttle in pursuit of a domestic double this season, setting their sights not only on the league title but also on lifting the 2026 FKF Cup.

K’Ogalo currently sit top of the league table with 43 points, five ahead of arch-rivals AFC Leopards, who are second on 37 points with a game in hand.

With the title race heating up, Gor are equally determined to make a strong statement in the cup competition.

The draw for the Round of 32 of the 2026 FKF Cup has handed Gor Mahia a tricky tie against giant-killers BB Bread FC.

The Nairobi Regional East Division side stunned AFC Leopards in the previous round and have already shown they are capable of upsetting top-flight opposition.

Speaking after the draw, Gor Mahia Administrative Manager Ronald Ngala emphasized the club’s determination to reclaim silverware this season.

“It feels good that we are meeting a team which eliminated one of the giants in Kenya, and I think we are prepared. There is no small team in this tournament. You take every opponent seriously and play as if you are facing your equal,” Ngala said.

Gor began their cup campaign with a composed 2-0 victory over Siaya-based side Dero United at Kenyatta Stadium, signaling clear intent after last season’s heartbreak.

The record holders narrowly missed out on the trophy last year and are eager to correct that disappointment.

“Last year we thought we would carry it, and we missed it. This year we are going the same way, full throttle. We must carry the trophy. We have prepared for it,” Ngala added.

While Gor chase a return to domestic dominance, BB Bread will be eyeing another fairytale chapter

The underdogs have already proven their resilience and will relish the opportunity to test themselves against the 11-time champions.

For K’Ogalo, however, the mission is clear: maintain their league advantage and power through the FKF Cup, with a domestic double firmly in sight.