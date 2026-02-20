Rising Starlets Sensation Joins Uganda’s St. Noa Girls

NAIROBI , Kenya, Feb 20 — Kenyan teenage sensation Marion Serenge, who starred at the 2024 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup, has officially been unveiled as the newest marquee signing for St. Noa Girls Secondary School-Zana.

The move marks a significant cross-border transfer for the 17-year-old forward, who has spent her formative years at Archbishop Njenga Girls in Kenya under the tutelage of her father, the legendary Fred Serenge.

By joining St. Noa, she enters one of Uganda’s most prestigious sporting institutions, famous for producing elite talent for the Ugandan national teams.

During Kenya’s historic Under-17 women’s World Cup debut in the Dominican Republic, she was ranked as the fourth fastest player in the tournament, recording a blistering top speed of 30.42 km/h.

Her ability to torment defenses with her electric pace and technical finesse was instrumental in the Junior Starlets’ qualifying campaign, where she scored critical goals against Ethiopia and Burundi to secure Kenya’s first-ever ticket to a global football showpiece.

Marion Serenge (left) having a conversation with her father Fred Serenge (Right) at the training camp ahead of the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Football runs deep in Marion’s DNA. She is the daughter of former Harambee Stars player Fred Serenge and the sister of Kevin Amwayi.

Her decision to move to St. Noa suggests a strategic step in her development, seeking a high-competition environment while balancing her academic aspirations, a dual path she has long advocated for.

For St. Noa Girls, securing Serenge’s signature is a massive statement of intent as they prepare for the upcoming national and East Africa Secondary School (FEASSSA) Games.

Serenge is expected to wear her signature Number 10 jersey and lead the attack for the “Zana-based” giants. Her presence will offer elite Speed, big-game experience and a creative spark.

As Kenyan and Ugandan football continue to intertwine, Marion’s move is more than just a school transfer, it is the next chapter for a player whose sights are set firmly on a professional career in Europe.