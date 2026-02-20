Mudanyi, Lejirma in anxious wait to make Magical Kenya Open cut - Capital Sports
Edwin Mudanyi speaks at the Magical Kenya Open. PHOTO/KRISTIAN MALUMBE

Magical Kenya Open

Mudanyi, Lejirma in anxious wait to make Magical Kenya Open cut

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 20, 2026 – Kenyan pro golfers Edwin Mudanyi and John Lejirma are currently waiting with bated breath to see if they will make the cut for the Magical Kenya Open at the Karen Country Club.

Mudanyi, who teed off at 7:10 am for the second round of the DP World Tour event, finished on 2-under-par (68) following a commendable performance that included three birdies on the front nine as well as on the back nine.

The 31-year-old’s record was, however, soured by four consecutive bogeys from the 3rd to the 6th holes.

Regardless, the Karen Country Club golfer was proud of the result, which was a marked improvement from Thursday’s par (70).

“I mean, today was good. I think I gave myself a lot of opportunities on that golf course. It wasn’t playing easy, but I stayed patient and I’m glad. Two under par on today’s round, projected to be in the cut line. Fingers crossed that it makes it to the weekend,” Mudanyi said.

Whether or not he eventually makes it to the weekend, Mudanyi adds he is proud to have skippered Team Kenya in the 57th edition of the competition.

“I mean, see, leadership is earned, it’s not always given. So, when I was given that honour to be the Kenya team captain for this week, I think I had to lead from the front and it just gave me a different charge, a very positive charge that has driven me through the first two rounds,” he said.

Lejirma sparkles

Meanwhile, John Lejirma also ended the day on 2-under-par (67) courtesy of five birdies — three on the front nine and two on the back nine.

The 35-year-old’s only blight was a bogey on the par-4 third hole as well as on the par 3 14th hole.

However, with the projected cut currently at 3-under-par, both Mudanyi and Lejirma are set to miss out on progression to the next round.

