Homeboyz Mint Result From Sofapaka To Move Into FKF PL Top Three

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Kakamega Homeboyz climbed third in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings after dismissing Sofapaka 2-0 on Friday afternoon at the Bukhungu Stadium.

Homeboyz took an early lead three minutes into kick-off courtesy of Peter Thiong’o’s strike before Ugandan Shafik Batambuze sealed the win in the 80th minute.

The result took Homeboyz to 34 points, three behind second placed AFC Leopards and nine points adrift of leaders Gor Mahia, while Sofapaka remained at the bottom of the pile with 14 points.