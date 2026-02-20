Golf star Njoroge Kibugu holds nerve to make cut for Magical Kenya Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 20, 2026 – Kenya pro golfer Njoroge Kibugu pulled a rabbit out of the hat at the death to make the cut for the Magical Kenya Open on Friday evening.

The 22-year-old seemed destined to miss out on the next round of the DP World Tour event before carding an eagle on the 18th hole to end the day on 5-under-par 69 at the Karen Country Club.

On a day when his fellow countrymen, Edwin Mudanyi and John Lejirma, had come agonisingly close to attain the 4-under-par cut, it was left to the Windsor Country and Golf Club player to keep the Kenyan flag flying high on the course.

He began with a generally unblemished performance on the front nine; notably, bagging a birdie on the par-3 seventh hole.

With a score of 5-under-par, Kibugu’s dream of making the cut remained on course (no pun intended), until a bogey on the par-3 12th hole.

Another bogey on the par-3 14th hole and the youngster’s dream seemed to be billowing in smoke as his overall score dropped to 3-under-par.

However, 506m swing at the 18th hole rescusitated Njoroge’s hopes, leaving him with the easiest of putts to card an eagle and secure his place in the next round.