Swedish golfer Lemke takes lead at Magical Kenya Open as Kenyans struggle in Round One

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 19, 2026 – Swedish golfer Niklas Lemke shot to the top of the leaderboard of the Magical Kenya Open following a flawless performance in Round One of the DP World Tour event at the Karen Country Club on Thursday.

Lemke ended the day with a score of 8-under-par (62) courtesy of a disciplined performance, which included two birdies on the front nine — second and fourth hole.

The 41-year-old then took his performance up a notch on the back nine, boasting four birdies on the 10th, 12th, 14th and 16th holes before crowning a splendid day in the office with an eagle on the par-5 18th hole.

It was a result that left Lemke purring in excitement, describing it as a solid performance.

“I think I shot 8-under before but not a 62 so I’m pleased with that. It was a nice way to finish (with an eagle) …I played fairly solid the whole day. I started off a little so-so but found my ball striking on the back nine so it was a good day,” Lemke said.

The Swede further said he had enjoyed himself on the Karen course, describing it as old school, tricky but exciting.

“I like these kinds of golf courses, they’re a little short. old school tricky. You kind of have to think your way around it a little bit so I enjoy being here,” Lemke, ranked 426th on the Official World Golf Rankings, said.

With the Kenya Meteorological Department warning of heavy rains over the weekend, Lemke is hoping that the effect on the course will be negligible.

“It is going to affect a lot…I think because I’m used to playing this golf course very firm. All the time I’ve been here it’s been very firm so a little bit more club off the tee, gets a little bit probably wider because it gets narrow when it’s firm. I am not sure if it’s going to play easier or tougher but probably a little bit tougher, I would say,” he said.

Law dislodged

Scotsman David Law had temporarily assumed control of the leaderboard courtesy of 7-under-par (63).

Four birdies each on the front and back nine saw the 34-year-old sit atop the leaderboard although he was undone by a bogey on the par-4 15th hole.

At the end of the day, he had to be content with third place, having been usurped by South African Jarvis Casey who climbed to second courtesy of an 8-under-par (62).

Regardless, Law was satisfied with his performance on the day.

“It was really good…kind of pretty steady start. A couple under through eight holes and then, yeah, got on a nice little run round the turn, which was great. There are chances around that area of the golf course. I hit some good iron shots, a whole couple of decent putts and I’m happy with the score,” he said.

The 34-year-old, who has previously played at Karen as part of the European Tour Challenge, also commented on the condition of the course.

“This week, it’s slightly softer than what it’s been in the past, but I don’t think that really changes my core strategy. I think generally this is a golf course you can’t really try and overpower so we were pretty conservative but just smart off the tee…just making sure we had second shots to the green and I think if your wedge plays good then you can score,” Law added.

Kenya’s top performer was Njoroge Kibugu who ended the day with four-under-par (66).