Njoroge Kibugu in action.

Magical Kenya Open

Pro golfer Njoroge Kibugu praying for Karen Country Club course ahead of Day Two of Magical Kenya Open

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 18, 2026 – Kenya’s top pro golfer Njoroge Kibugu is praying that the heavens will not open up to allow him play better at the ongoing Magical Kenya Open at the Karen Country Club.

The 22-year-old says he has no major complaints about the course but is nonetheless hopeful that it will get better as the tournament progresses.

“Surprisingly it’s not that wet, only in a few places, but nothing serious. The greens are a bit soft…if it doesn’t rain, they’ll probably firm up, but the pace is quite good. Honestly, I can’t complain about the course,” Njoroge said.

The Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club golfer began his Magical Kenya Open campaign with an impressive 4-under-par (66) in Round 1 on Thursday afternoon.

The only blemish on an otherwise good performance was a bogey on the par-4 eighth hole.

However, he redeemed himself with a birdie on the ninth hole, going on to amass four more on the back nine – including a hattrick on the 11th,12th and 13th holes.

Reflecting on his ‘day in office’, the youngster said it is a good performance to build upon heading into the weekend.

“I started in the morning, got off to a hot start…three birdies in a row, birdied 18, turned 4-under, had it going. Towards the back nine, I just couldn’t get it going on the greens, my pace was just a bit off, but all round I’m happy to finish with that birdie on the last and looking to carry it forward on to the weekend,” he said.

Heading into the second day, Njoroge is eyeing more birdies to enhance his ascent up the leaderboard.

“Similar to what I did today (strategy for Friday) …create chances, give myself opportunities. If the putter gets rolling, get a few in, and get a few red numbers in,” he said.

Njoroge is competing in his fourth edition of the DP World Tour event since 2022 when he made history as the youngest Kenyan player to make the cut.

