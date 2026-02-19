Glimmer of hope for Athletics Kenya ahead of Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 19, 2026 – Athletics Kenya (AK) executive committee member Barnaba Korir is optimistic of hosting the eighth edition of the Kip Keino Classic at the Nyayo Stadium.

Korir says discussions with Sports Kenya have been thus far successful, with the stadia management body showing willingness to open the venue to the global competition.

“Today at the Nyayo National Stadium, I met with Sports Stadia Director General Mr. Timothy Kilimo, Julius, Diana, and Jimmy as we work to confirming the venue for the Kip Keino Classic on April 24. The chances are very high that we’ll host it here!” Korir, also the meet director for the competition, said.

The 20,000-seater stadium is expected to be closed for renovation works ahead of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

Nyayo, Kenya’s oldest stadium, is one of the training pitches for the month-long tournament, whereas the Kasarani and Talanta stadia — the latter currently under construction — will stage some of the matches.

Its impending closure — as well as that of Kasarani — has left many sports federations, especially football and athletics, with a splitting headache on where to find alternative venues.

Regardless, Korir is crossing fingers that this year’s edition of the World Continental Tour Gold event will be a success.

Just like last year’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) as well as the past weekend’s HSBC 7s Division 2 — Korir expects fans will fill up Nyayo Stadium for the Kip Keino Classic.

“We are now working full throttle as a federation with the government and partners to fill the stadium and make this a world-class event. Success here opens the door to a Diamond League meet, and eventually the World Championships!” he said.

The last edition of the one-day competition was held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in May.