The two Wangai bothers CJ and Samuel Njoroge are part of the 12 Kenyan pro golfers sponsored by Vision 2030. Photo/FRANCIS MBATHA

Golf

Brotherly Bond: Two Sets of Kenyan Pro Siblings Tee-Off At Magical Kenya Open

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The DP World Tour’s Magical Kenya Open (MKO) presented by Absa is set to witness a unique display of brotherly camaraderie, with two sets of brothers gearing up to compete in the prestigious golf tournament.

CJ Wangai and Samuel Njoroge are a unique and talented set of brothers bracing up for the prestigious global event that teed off today with the pro-am at the Karen Country Club.

The siblings, who honed their golfing skills at the esteemed Njoro Club under the watchful eye of their 66-year old dad Joseph Chege, are looking to make a mark in the prestigious DP World Tour tournament.

The second set of brothers is Mutahi Kibugu and Njoroge Kibugu. The duo has a rich golfing pedigree, with Njoroge being the winner of the inaugural 2025/26 Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing Order of Merit and subsequently earning his Sunshine Tour card.

The presence of the brotherly facet in the tournament is sure to add an extra layer of excitement to the tournament, with fans looking forward to witnessing some friendly competition and sibling rivalry on the course.

–The Wangais–

CJ Wangai in action during the Masters at VetLab Sports Club.

CJ Wangai (Sigona) and Samuel Njoroge (Railways) savour high ball-flight techniques, having learned the ropes at Njoro Golf Club.

Both are accomplished pros who have competed in the Magical Kenya Open and Safari Tour events on sundry occasions.

They also share a family background in golf, with their father being a golfer. They also share similar ball-flight characteristics, specifically hitting high off the tee.

They were both introduced to competitive golf by their father. While they differ in aggression—Wangai is more aggressive on the ball, whilst Njoroge is more conservative—they both exhibit strong competitive skills.

–The Kibugus–

Mutahi Kibugu tees off during the Thika Greens Resort leg of the Sunshine Development Tour Absa Invitational Series

Kibugus are the sons of veteran golfer Dan Kagwe. The first time they participated at the same time was during the MKO of 2022.

In 2022, Njoroge was entered as one of the six amateurs, whilst his elder brother Mutahi was among the eight pros Kenya fielded then.

Meanwhile, preparations for this year’s Magical Kenya Open are well advanced, with organizers putting the final touches on the event setup.

The media centre, adjacent to the first tee (hole number one), is already up and running, signalling that on-site preparations are underway.

Foreign-based tour pros are already in town; they spent much of Monday getting a feel for the greens and fairways at Karen Country Club.

Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) chairman Patrick Obath said the event includes several off-course activities designed to elevate organizational standards and indeed position Kenya as a leading golfing destination in Africa.

Obath expounded: “We are beginning to push sustainability as a key facet of the tournament, and the key thing we are looking at is that we don’t want to use the PET bottles when people drink,” Obath said.

He added, “So we are going to change that for the players and spectators coming in as well. We are going to make sure that whatever is collected here as refuse is treated in a careful manner so that we are able to recycle it and reuse it if we can. When you look at the tournament set up this year, you’re going to see a lot of sustainability issues.”

