Arsenal Lose Grip In EPL Title Race After Dropping Points Again - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arsenal Head Coach, Mikel Arteta, looks dejected

English Premier League

Arsenal Lose Grip In EPL Title Race After Dropping Points Again

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 19 – Arsenal blew away a 2-0 lead to be held 2-2 away at Wolves to again drop crucial points, going five points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

If Manchester City beats Newcastle United on Saturday, the Pep Guardiola side will be only be two points within Arsenal, who are away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Arsenal star boy and captain of the day, Bukayo Saka blamed a poor show in the second half.

“We are very disappointed, especially with how we played in the second half. We need to get our basics right and get back to our level,” Saka said in a post-match interview.

-More to follow-

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020