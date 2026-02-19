Arsenal Lose Grip In EPL Title Race After Dropping Points Again

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 19 – Arsenal blew away a 2-0 lead to be held 2-2 away at Wolves to again drop crucial points, going five points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

If Manchester City beats Newcastle United on Saturday, the Pep Guardiola side will be only be two points within Arsenal, who are away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Arsenal star boy and captain of the day, Bukayo Saka blamed a poor show in the second half.

“We are very disappointed, especially with how we played in the second half. We need to get our basics right and get back to our level,” Saka said in a post-match interview.

-More to follow-