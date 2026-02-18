Rugby Africa boss shocks Kenyan football fans with bold claim - Capital Sports
Rugby Africa president Herbert Mensah. PHOTO/HERBERT MENSAH X

Rugby

Rugby Africa boss shocks Kenyan football fans with bold claim

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 18, 2026 – Rugby Africa president Herbert Mensah believes Kenyan rugby can be more successful than football, despite the popularity of the latter.

Mensah believes the government should invest more in rugby because of its huge potential in making Kenya a powerhouse.

“Kenya could be better known for its rugby. You’re not going to win FIFA football. I’m sorry if any of you think you are, but I tell you, you can beat All Blacks (New Zealand), England and the French at rugby on any given day,” the Ghanaian said.

Mensah added that government investment in rugby should be equally distributed between the men and women’s game.

“Can we get government to invest a bit more? The strength and fitness training, everything else that the top five, six, eight clubs, countries have in the world. If Kenya have that, Kenya are number one…and I think that is the reason why government and the union (Kenya Rugby Union) should invest in the players, the talent that you have, both men and women,” he said.

The president was speaking in the aftermath of the World Rugby Sevens Division 2 tournament at the Nyayo Stadium over the weekend.

Mensah said the two-day competition was evidence that Africa is the next destination for global rugby events.

He promised to champion for more African countries to host rugby competition, citing Kenya’s successful staging of the HSBC event as a testament of the continent’s capability.

“I am your chief marketing officer. My job is to go, be polite when it’s necessary and be an African when I need to be. But I need to bring it home. This time we delivered… and you guys have delivered too,” Mensah said.

The tournament saw the men’s team — Shujaa — finish third with 12 points as their female peers — Lionesses — came fifth with six points.

The president said it is only a matter of time before Shujaa qualify for Division 1 of the competition.

He also tipped the Lionesses to recover from their faltering start.

“Are you assuming that Kenya will be in Sevens 2? I’m not assuming that. I’m assuming you’re going to Sevens 1. Don’t be disappointed with the girls. You can see with a different technical approach, they have what it takes to be the best,” he said.

The next leg of the series is set for March 21-22 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

