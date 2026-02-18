Kayole Starlets Eye Kisped Response After Narrow Loss - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action between Kayole Starlets and Kibera Girls Soccer. PHOTO/KAYOLE STARLETS X

Harambee Starlets

Kayole Starlets Eye Kisped Response After Narrow Loss

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 18, 2026 – Kayole Starlets have shifted their attention to their upcoming away fixture against Kisped Queens after suffering a narrow 2-1 loss to Kibera Soccer Women over the weekend.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Currently seventh on the table with 22 points, the Starlets are determined to use the positives from the defeat as motivation heading into Sunday’s clash in Kisumu.

Technical bench member Esther Mazira acknowledged the setback but highlighted the team’s fighting spirit and encouraging performance despite the result.

“The game was good. Even though we lost, the girls really pushed and I’m proud of their effort. They created opportunities and gave their all,” Mazira said.

Mazira explained that after conceding first, Kayole managed to equalize and remained competitive throughout before a late goal handed Kibera victory.

She believes the performance showed growth and resilience within the squad.

“We may not have won yet, but there were many positives from the game. Now the focus is the next match against Kisped, I believe we can get the three points,” Mazira said.

That next test comes away at Mamboleo Stadium on Sunday (February 22), where Kayole will be aiming to convert encouraging displays into results.

Despite recent challenges, the technical bench maintains confidence that consistency, teamwork, and improved finishing could soon see the Starlets climb higher in the standings as the league campaign intensifies.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020