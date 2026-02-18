Kayole Starlets Eye Kisped Response After Narrow Loss

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 18, 2026 – Kayole Starlets have shifted their attention to their upcoming away fixture against Kisped Queens after suffering a narrow 2-1 loss to Kibera Soccer Women over the weekend.

Currently seventh on the table with 22 points, the Starlets are determined to use the positives from the defeat as motivation heading into Sunday’s clash in Kisumu.

Technical bench member Esther Mazira acknowledged the setback but highlighted the team’s fighting spirit and encouraging performance despite the result.

“The game was good. Even though we lost, the girls really pushed and I’m proud of their effort. They created opportunities and gave their all,” Mazira said.

Mazira explained that after conceding first, Kayole managed to equalize and remained competitive throughout before a late goal handed Kibera victory.

She believes the performance showed growth and resilience within the squad.

“We may not have won yet, but there were many positives from the game. Now the focus is the next match against Kisped, I believe we can get the three points,” Mazira said.

That next test comes away at Mamboleo Stadium on Sunday (February 22), where Kayole will be aiming to convert encouraging displays into results.

Despite recent challenges, the technical bench maintains confidence that consistency, teamwork, and improved finishing could soon see the Starlets climb higher in the standings as the league campaign intensifies.