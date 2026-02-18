How sibling rivalry has made Mutahi Kibugu a better golfer

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 18, 2026 – Kenyan pro golfer Mutahi Kibugu reveals his sibling rivalry with his brother, Njoroge, has made him a better player.

Mutahi says the successes of his brother in the past one year has inspired him to step up his game.

“It’s made me step up. He was playing really good last year and at start of this year. It made me pick up my game and towards the end of last year and the start of this year, I started playing some really good golf. I have had some really high finishes and almost won a few events,” the youngster says.

The 25-year-old further reveals that the two have been pushing each other to be the best version of themselves.

“That rivalry keeps us pushing and you know, we’re the best of friends…always competitive and yeah, that keeps us pushing and keeps us working,” Mutahi says.

The younger Kibugu has been in peerless form in the past year, being crowned the Order of Merit champion after winning four legs of the Sunshine Development Tour (SDT) East Africa Swing – in addition to five top 10 finishes.

Njoroge Kibugu in a past tournament. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

He also made history as the first East African to secure a spot in the prestigious Sunshine Tour in South Africa by virtue of his virtuoso show in the East Africa Swing.

Njoroge also clinched his maiden Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Equator Tour win at the Sigona Golf Club in Kiambu, after edging out his older brother by a single stroke in the final.

For Mutahi, that narrow loss is the perfect preview to the Magical Kenya Open, where he will be among 18 golfers flying Kenya’s flag on February 19-22 at the Karen Country Club.

Mutahi Kibugu in action at the PGK Equator Tour.

It will be his fifth appearance in the DP World Tour event, having debuted as an amateur in 2019.

Four years later, he made history by making the cut at the same competition, going on to finish 65th.

Looking back to the unforgettable milestone, Mutahi says he has matured as a man and as a player.

“It’s made me work a lot harder and work more on the right things. Before, when I did make the cut in 2023, I was playing a lot of tournaments before. Then, there was a bit of drought in Kenya before the 2024-2025 Kenya Open where I did not play events,” he recalls.

He added: “I found that it did not hinder my golf swing, but mostly my mind. I felt like I wasn’t ready. So, I’ve been playing a lot of events and the proper events and working in a different way with my coaches and yeah, I would say I’m more prepared now than ever.”

Ultimate ambition

As he prepares to take to the course on Friday, Mutahi says he is a dreamer and a doer – his ultimate focus is to make history as the first Kenyan to win the DP World Tour competition.

“100 per cent…You know, it could be this week, you never know. I’m still young and I still have plenty of time, but I think very highly of myself, and I think I can even do it now. I mean, it all matters in golf. If it clicks, it clicks,” Mutahi says.

He added: “If it doesn’t, it doesn’t but I set very high standards for myself. So, I think in the near future, either me or my brother could probably do it.”

Mutahi Kibugu in a past competition. PHOTO/MAGICAL KENYA OPEN

Talk is cheap, and the youngster is not one for many words; instead, he has been putting in the hours to put himself in prime position for history.

“I just need to keep working on my game, but I do need more backing in terms of when I go abroad to play tournaments and also gain exposure and experience at this level not only playing at this level once a year with the best players in the world. A continuous effort to do that will help improve my golf,” he says.

One of the ways he has been perfecting his art and craft as far as golf is concerned is to borrow tips from other disciplines.

Learning from the legends

Mutahi, who is also an avid rugby fan, says the sport has provided him with invaluable insights of how to become a better golfer.

Kenya rugby 7s legend Collins Injera has been helpful in this regard.

“I’ve met Collins Injera because he also plays golf, now that he’s retired. Yeah, just meeting certain athletes from different sports just inspires me on how they break down the pressure mentally in the big situations… how they perform up to standards,” Mutahi explains.

He adds: “I have so much respect for so many legends in other sports. I’m hopefully wanting to be a legend in this sport of golf. I have utmost respect for other guys in other sports, and I look up to them and look for ways I can improve in myself.”

After all the talk of future hopes and learning from legends, Friday marks the D-Day to do the talking on golf course.

With 143 other competitors in action, it won’t be a walk in the park for Mutahi.

However, he can look to his 2023 performance as evidence that he has it in him to shine the spotlight on himself by soaring to success.