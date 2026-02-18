How Canadian rugby 7s star came close to representing Shujaa

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 18, 2026 – Canadian rugby 7s player Elias Hancock has revealed he came close to playing for Kenya.

The 25-year-old admits he was torn between committing himself to Kenya or his motherland Canada, before the latter eventually snapped him up.

“I was definitely split (between Kenya and Canada). Canada just happened to get to me first after I finished my high school over there. But, at the time I was hoping to get to play for Kenya. However, I am definitely comfortable where I am right now,” Hancock said.

The 6’4″ played for Impala Saracens in 2017 as an 18-year-old teenager during which his love for Kenya, and a desire to represent Shujaa, grew strong.

He described his stint in Kenya as a productive one that helped take his game to the next level.

“I had played for Impala Saracens in 2017…it was a great opportunity for me to grow as an 18-year-old. It’s great to be back and see some of my old friends from back in Impala who are still playing rugby,” the Ottawa-born player said.

Hancock was back in Kenya over the weekend where he played for Canada at the World Rugby 7s Division 2 Tournament at the Nyayo Stadium.

He expressed his excitement at returning to what he considers his second as well as family.

“It’s a great opportunity to come back home and play in front of fans and family. I am truly blessed to be here,” Hancock, an avid lover of Mukimo and Ugali, said.

Even as he caught up with old friends — and made new ones — it was anything but a memorable homecoming for Hancock on the pitch.

Canada lost all their games to Kenya, United States, Belgium, Uruguay and Germany to finish last in the standings with a single point.