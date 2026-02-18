Starlets Camp Boosts Confidence as Diana Eyes Final Squad Spot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026 continue to gather momentum as provisional squad members intensify training, with defender Diana Shakava expressing optimism about both personal growth and the team’s progress.

Diana, who earned a place in the provisional squad, described the ongoing camp as a valuable learning environment where players and coaches are exchanging ideas while building stronger team chemistry.

She noted that interacting closely with experienced teammates and technical staff has already had a positive impact on her development.

“I have been learning from the best coaches and the best players,” she said.

According to the Ulinzi Starlets captain, the exposure to high-level coaching and competition within camp has helped sharpen her skills and confidence ahead of the continental tournament.

She added that the experience is motivating her to push harder in hopes of securing a spot in the final squad.

She remains grounded despite the opportunity, saying she is focused on continuous improvement and grateful for the chance to compete at such a high level.

Should she make the final cut, she says it will be a moment of gratitude and pride.

With less than 30 days to the tournament, the camp remains a crucial phase for assessing players, strengthening tactical cohesion, and ensuring the team is ready to compete strongly on the continental stage.