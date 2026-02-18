Starlets Camp Boosts Confidence as Diana Eyes Final Squad Spot - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Starlets players in training in Algeria. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Football

Starlets Camp Boosts Confidence as Diana Eyes Final Squad Spot

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026 continue to gather momentum as provisional squad members intensify training, with defender Diana Shakava expressing optimism about both personal growth and the team’s progress.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Diana, who earned a place in the provisional squad, described the ongoing camp as a valuable learning environment where players and coaches are exchanging ideas while building stronger team chemistry.

She noted that interacting closely with experienced teammates and technical staff has already had a positive impact on her development.

“I have been learning from the best coaches and the best players,” she said.

According to the Ulinzi Starlets captain, the exposure to high-level coaching and competition within camp has helped sharpen her skills and confidence ahead of the continental tournament.

She added that the experience is motivating her to push harder in hopes of securing a spot in the final squad.

She remains grounded despite the opportunity, saying she is focused on continuous improvement and grateful for the chance to compete at such a high level.

Should she make the final cut, she says it will be a moment of gratitude and pride.

With less than 30 days to the tournament, the camp remains a crucial phase for assessing players, strengthening tactical cohesion, and ensuring the team is ready to compete strongly on the continental stage.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020