Shujaa extend unbeaten run at HSBC Division 2 with win over Uruguay

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 15, 2026 – Shujaa continued their unblemished run at the HSBC SVNS Division 2 tourney with a 17-5 victory over Uruguay at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

John Okoth got the Kenyans going with the first try in the dying seconds of the first half, outmuscling his way through the Uruguayan defence to touch down under the centre posts before Nygel Amaitsa converted for the extras.

Coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges made it 12-0 at the start of the second half courtesy of George ‘Japolo’ Ooro’s first try of the tournament.

The co-skipper received a pass from Patrick Odongo before a darting run on the left flank to go over at the corner post.

Straight from a scrum deep in the South Americans’ 22, another co-skipper, Samuel Asati emerged with the ball to bundle himself over the white chalk for the third try of the game.

With the clock run down, the visitors notched a consolation via Joaquin Cat, who latched onto an overhead pass to piece through two Kenyan players for the try.

Juan Manuel Tafanberry then put the ball between the posts to convert successfully.

Shujaa return to the pitch at 5 pm for their final encounter against the United States, who lost 28-7 to Germany in their earlier tie on Sunday morning.