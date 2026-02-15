Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon makes history on road race debut in Monaco

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 15, 2026 – Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon made an impressive transition to road racing with a commanding performance in the women’s 10km at the Monaco Run on Sunday.

The four-time world 1500m champion displayed her trademark composure and tactical brilliance to outclass a strong elite field in her first competitive outing over the distance.

Kipyegon clocked 29:46 to cut the tape, climbing to 14th on the all-time list of the fastest female runners in the 10km.

Speaking afterwards, Kipyegon revealed the result has aroused a new love inside her — for the road races.

“I just enjoy coming to Monaco,” she said before the race. “It’s a very special place where I usually enjoy running track and now I am here on a different mission, to run on the road. This is another challenge – to do more than 5km on the road,” the double world record holder said.

The competition was the first of the year for the 31-year-old who romped to her fourth world title in Tokyo, last year.

She has long expressed a desire to transition to road races as her peers — Olympic marathon champion Sifan Hassan and double world champion Hellen Obiri.

With her successful debut on Sunday, all eyes will be on the track queen to see whether she’ll go on to similarly establish dominance in the road races.