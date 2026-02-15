Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon makes history on road race debut in Monaco - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Faith Kipyegon celebrating after winning world silver in 5000m Tokyo. Photo/WORLD ATHLETICS

Athletics

Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon makes history on road race debut in Monaco

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 15, 2026 – Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon made an impressive transition to road racing with a commanding performance in the women’s 10km at the Monaco Run on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The four-time world 1500m champion displayed her trademark composure and tactical brilliance to outclass a strong elite field in her first competitive outing over the distance.

Kipyegon clocked 29:46 to cut the tape, climbing to 14th on the all-time list of the fastest female runners in the 10km.

Speaking afterwards, Kipyegon revealed the result has aroused a new love inside her — for the road races.

“I just enjoy coming to Monaco,” she said before the race. “It’s a very special place where I usually enjoy running track and now I am here on a different mission, to run on the road. This is another challenge – to do more than 5km on the road,” the double world record holder said.

The competition was the first of the year for the 31-year-old who romped to her fourth world title in Tokyo, last year.

She has long expressed a desire to transition to road races as her peers — Olympic marathon champion Sifan Hassan and double world champion Hellen Obiri.

With her successful debut on Sunday, all eyes will be on the track queen to see whether she’ll go on to similarly establish dominance in the road races.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020