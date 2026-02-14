Shujaa make mince meat of Canada in opening game of HSBC Division 2 tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2026 – National men’s rugby 7s side Shujaa began their HSBC Division 2 campaign with a 29-12 victory over Canada at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday morning.

Shujaa got down to business from the first whistle, speedster Patrick Odongo drawing first blood after three minutes with a slaloming run on the right flank to notch the first try.

Nigel Amaitsa then converted successfully between the posts for a perfect start for Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges.

Shujaa upped the pressure on the North Americans and it paid off once again with Chrisant Ojwang’s try, the Nakuru RFC player bundling himself over the white chalk amid bodies of Canadian players.

The visitors were struggling to get out of their half but when they finally did, it bore dividends.

Morgan Di Nardo reduced the deficit at the cusp of halftime, piercing through the Kenyan defence with a sizzling run for the easiest of tries, for which Lachlan Kratz converted for the extras.

The North Americans came back guns blazing in the second half and momentarily pinned Shujaa in their own half.

They were rewarded with another try, Kalin Sager trudging through on the right flank to go over thr white chalk.

However, Shujaa woke up from their slumber and extended their advantage through Amaitsa.

The Strathmore Leos player showed quick feet and intelligent thinking, dummying past two Canadian players to touch down under the posts.

Amaitsa then dusted himself up to add the conversion as Kenya extended their lead to 24-12.

Festus Shiasi then put the result beyond doubt, dancing his way around a maze of Canadian opponents before adding the fifth try for a comprehensive win.

In the other men’s matches, Germany came from behind to beat Uruguay 19-14 as the United States walloped Belgium 40-0.

Shujaa will be back in action against Belgium at 1:52 pm.