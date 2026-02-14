Shujaa demolish Belgium to extend perfect run at World Rugby Division 2 - Capital Sports
Rugby

Shujaa demolish Belgium to extend perfect run at World Rugby Division 2

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2026 – National men’s rugby 7s team were in a league of their own as they pulverised Belgium with a 33-0 score in their second match at the HSBC Division 2 tournament at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Samuel Asati drew first blood immediately from the first whistle, Nigel Amaitsa adding the extras.

From a scrum deep in Shujaa’s 22, Chrisant Ojwang made the most of an offload, sprinting halfway across the pitch for the second try.

Straight off the restart, speedster Patrick Odongo 17-0 with a piercing run through a maze of Canadian players to extend their advantage.

With 29 seconds to halftime, Victor Onyala added the fourth following a delightful pass from Asati.

Despite considerable pressure from the Belgians in the second half, Shujaa swiftly turned defence into attack.

Amaitsa showed tricky feet to skip past the tackle of a couple of Belgian players to stroll to the sixth try.

