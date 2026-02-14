Shiasi the hero as Shujaa claw back to beat Germany at World Rugby Division 2 tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2026 – Festus Shiasi scored in extra time as Shujaa swat aside a stubborn Germany 15-10 in their third match of the HSBC Sevens Division 2 tournament at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday evening.

The teams had tied 10-10 after regular time after a game of two halves in which the hosts trailed 10-0 at halftime.

Ben Ellerman put the Europeans in the lead after three minutes, latching onto Felix Hufnagel’s offload to go over at the corner post.

Ellerman turned provider three minutes later, feeding Hufnagel who touched down over the white chalk to double their advantage.

Shujaa came a reborn side in the second half, co-captain Samuel Asati feeding Nygel Amaitsa on the left flank.

The Strathmore Leos player then went over the white chalk to halve the deficit.

Patrick Odongo then levelled the scores in the ninth minute, dispossessing the Germans at the halfway line before budging through to make it 10-10.

The Kenyans held resolutely despite the Germans camping in their 22 in the latter stages of the game.

It proved fruitful as Shiasi turned up with the winner in the first minute of extra time.

Shujaa’s next match is against United States.