Shiasi the hero as Shujaa claw back to beat Germany at World Rugby Division 2 tourney - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rugby

Shiasi the hero as Shujaa claw back to beat Germany at World Rugby Division 2 tourney

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2026 – Festus Shiasi scored in extra time as Shujaa swat aside a stubborn Germany 15-10 in their third match of the HSBC Sevens Division 2 tournament at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The teams had tied 10-10 after regular time after a game of two halves in which the hosts trailed 10-0 at halftime.

Ben Ellerman put the Europeans in the lead after three minutes, latching onto Felix Hufnagel’s offload to go over at the corner post.

Ellerman turned provider three minutes later, feeding Hufnagel who touched down over the white chalk to double their advantage.

Shujaa came a reborn side in the second half, co-captain Samuel Asati feeding Nygel Amaitsa on the left flank.

The Strathmore Leos player then went over the white chalk to halve the deficit.

Patrick Odongo then levelled the scores in the ninth minute, dispossessing the Germans at the halfway line before budging through to make it 10-10.

The Kenyans held resolutely despite the Germans camping in their 22 in the latter stages of the game.

It proved fruitful as Shiasi turned up with the winner in the first minute of extra time.

Shujaa’s next match is against United States.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020