Photo/Kenya Lionesses Facebook

Rugby

Lionesses neuter stubborn Brazilians in opening match of World Rugby 7s Division 2

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2026 – National women’s rugby 7s side pulled out all stops to beat Brazil 15-12 in their first game of the HSBC Division 2 tournament at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday morning.

The Lionesses were off to a false start, going down 12-0 courtesy of tries by Thalia Costa and Bianca Silva in the sixth and seventh minutes — Maysa Fernandes converting successfully for the extras.

However, Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello pulled one back at the stroke of halftime, a try that proved the spark the hosts needed for a resurgence in the second half.

Straight from the restart, Stella Wafula made it 12-10, bulldozing her way through on the right flank to go over the white chalk.

The Lionesses kept piling pressure on the South Americans’ 22 and were rewarded when Naomi Amuguni went over after a pass from Okello.

The subsequent conversion by Grace Okulu was unsuccessful but it mattered little as the Lionesses avoided what was proving to be a banana skin tie for them.

In the first match of the day, Argentina womens’ team brushed aside China 20-10.

South Africa came from behind to edge out Spain 15-12 in the second tie.

Up next for the Lionesses is China at 12:46 pm.

