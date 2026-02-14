Lionesses Fall Narrowly to China, Turn Focus to South Africa Clash - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Lionesses huddle up at the Challenger Series in Krakow. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY UNION

Rugby

Lionesses Fall Narrowly to China, Turn Focus to South Africa Clash

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2026 – The Kenya Lionesses suffered a narrow 15–12 defeat to the China Women’s Rugby Sevens Team in their latest fixture at the HSBC SVNS Series, falling just short despite a spirited second-half comeback.
China raced into an early lead with three quick tries inside the opening minutes, taking a 15–0 advantage into halftime.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The fast start put Kenya under pressure, forcing them to chase the game for the remainder of the contest.
The Lionesses responded strongly after the break, with Grace Okulu crossing the line with a try and conversion before Freshia Oduor added another try to cut the deficit to just three points.

Kenya pushed hard in the closing stages, but China held firm to secure the win.
Despite the loss, Kenya showed resilience and attacking intent, positives they will carry into their next match against the South Africa Women’s Rugby Sevens Team, scheduled for 3:48 pm.
With little turnaround time between matches, the Lionesses will be keen to sharpen their defence while maintaining the attacking momentum they displayed late against China as they continue their campaign on the sevens circuit.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020