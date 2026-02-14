Lionesses Fall Narrowly to China, Turn Focus to South Africa Clash

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2026 – The Kenya Lionesses suffered a narrow 15–12 defeat to the China Women’s Rugby Sevens Team in their latest fixture at the HSBC SVNS Series, falling just short despite a spirited second-half comeback.

China raced into an early lead with three quick tries inside the opening minutes, taking a 15–0 advantage into halftime.

The fast start put Kenya under pressure, forcing them to chase the game for the remainder of the contest.

The Lionesses responded strongly after the break, with Grace Okulu crossing the line with a try and conversion before Freshia Oduor added another try to cut the deficit to just three points.

Kenya pushed hard in the closing stages, but China held firm to secure the win.

Despite the loss, Kenya showed resilience and attacking intent, positives they will carry into their next match against the South Africa Women’s Rugby Sevens Team, scheduled for 3:48 pm.

With little turnaround time between matches, the Lionesses will be keen to sharpen their defence while maintaining the attacking momentum they displayed late against China as they continue their campaign on the sevens circuit.