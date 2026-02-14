Lionesses Fall Narrowly Again as South Africa Edge Kenya 12–10 - Capital Sports
Kenya Lionesses' Grace Adhiambo in a past action. PHOTO/RUGBY AFRIQUE

Rugby

Lionesses Fall Narrowly Again as South Africa Edge Kenya 12–10

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2026 – The Kenya Lionesses suffered another heartbreaking defeat after going down 12–10 to South Africa in a tightly contested clash at the HSBC SVNS Divisions 2.

South Africa struck early, scoring inside the opening minutes before adding another try to establish a 12–5 halftime advantage.

Kenya responded through Sheilla Chajira, whose try kept the Lionesses within touching distance heading into the break.

The second half saw Kenya push aggressively for a comeback, with Moreen Miritu completing a try to narrow the deficit to just two points.

Despite sustained pressure in the closing moments, the Lionesses were unable to find the decisive score as South Africa held on for victory.

It was another spirited performance from Kenya, who showed resilience and attacking intent but were once again left to rue missed opportunities in a match decided by the finest margins.

