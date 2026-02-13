Why Kenya may host World Rugby Division 1 tourney in near future

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 13, 2026 – Kenya has been tipped to host more international rugby tournaments in the future due to ongoing construction of sports facilities around the country.

World Rugby’s Head of Delivery, HSBC Sevens, Mark Honeybunn says the country is in a prime position to host the Division 1 of the World Rugby 7s Series, among other international competitions.

“Whether it be hosting Sevens…one event… or other major international events…rugby, football… it’s only good for Kenyan sports. Obviously, a selfish interest for building rugby sport, but it’s great for Kenya. It’s really positive for the city and attracting international interest and investment. It allows Kenya to demonstrate that it can host events on an international scale, which is only positive for Nairobi,” Honeybunn said.

Kenya is set to become the second African country — after South Africa — to host the HSBC Sevens when it welcomes 10 teams to Nairobi for the Division 2 Tournament to be held at Nyayo Stadium on February 14-15.

Honeybunn described the tournament as a game changer for rugby development in the country and across the continent.

“World Rugby is very supportive and embraces the opportunity for Kenya to host the HSBC Sevens 2. It’s a great stepping stone for the nation, and we’re really looking to build on that to support Kenyan rugby development,” he said.

He added: “It’s fabulous for building the sport’s participation nationally and is only reflective of the interest that World Rugby has in building the sport across the continent. So, we’re wishing Kenyan rugby every success in the tournament, and we’ll support them in their interest for future major events, which is only good for rugby in Africa.”

On behalf of World Rugby, he expressed satisfaction with the preparations, congratulating Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) for their detailed approach.

“I think they’ve been preparing very well, both on the field and off. We’re very happy with the set-up as we go into the tournament, for all the preparations that have been made. It’s been fabulous support from the ministry to make this event a success, and they’ve been working in close partnership with the Kenyan Rugby Union,” Honeybunn said.

At a personal level, the official is looking forward to joining thousands of enthusiasts at a sold-out Nyayo Stadium for a mouthwatering weekend of rugby.

“If you haven’t got a ticket, then please watch the broadcast rather than turning up at the stadium. It’s super that the stadium is going to be packed with thousands of fans enjoying Kenya, but also the other nations and the international flavour that the tournament brings in Nairobi,” he said.

He added: “It’s an opportunity for Kenya to show that it hosts major events very well, and it can only build for the interest in future events being staged here. We’ve seen the corporates coming in to support this event, the government also immersing itself hopefully into this event.”

The tournament kicks off on Saturday morning with the Chinese women’s team squaring off against Argentina at 9 a.m.

Kenya’s representatives, Lionesses, will step onto the pitch at 9:44 a.m. to face Brazil before their male counterparts, Shujaa, lock horns with Canada at 10:50 a.m.