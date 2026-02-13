Why Caf will not shift Women’s Africa Cup of Nations from Morocco to South Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 23, 2026 – CAF President Patrice Motsepe has reaffirmed that the Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) will proceed as scheduled in Morocco, dismissing speculation about possible changes to the tournament’s host.

Speaking during the CAF Executive Committee meeting in Dar es Salaam, he emphasized that the competition remains on track and must take place within its planned window due to its role in qualification for the Women’s World Cup 2027.

“The WAFCON continues…there’s discussions taking place and there’re a lot of competitions. Remember, Morocco came to assist because there were many countries that wanted to host it, but we didn’t have time. Our standards are very high,” he said.

Motsepe noted that although several countries expressed interest in hosting the tournament, time constraints and CAF’s high infrastructure and organizational standards made continuity essential.

“As we speak now, we still have an engagement with Morocco because some of the other countries say, ‘please can we host it,’ but they want to change the date. We can’t change the date because it’s one of those qualifiers for the World Cup,” the South African said.

Recent speculation had linked South Africa as a potential backup host, with Deputy Sports Minister Peace Mabe indicating readiness should changes occur.

However, CAF’s position signals confidence in Morocco’s continued hosting role.

The 2026 edition will be historic, featuring 16 teams — including Kenya’s Harambee Starlets — for the first time.

The top four finishers will secure Africa’s qualification slots for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil, raising the stakes as the continent’s leading women’s football nations prepare for an expanded and highly competitive tournament.