Sakaja Welcomes World as Nairobi Hosts Opening Leg of HSBC SVNS 2 Tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 12, 2026 – Nairobi has stepped firmly onto the international sporting spotlight after World Rugby-selected Kenya to host the opening leg of the HSBC SVNS 2 series, a milestone event set for February 14 and 15 at the capital’s Nyayo National Stadium.

The announcement marks a significant moment not only for the city but for the country’s growing stature in global rugby circles.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson welcomed teams, officials, and fans from across the world, describing the event as a historic achievement for both Nairobi and the wider rugby fraternity. He noted that hosting the inaugural leg of the HSBC Sevens Tour firmly positions the City under the Sun on the global rugby map and reflects confidence in Kenya’s ability to organize world-class sporting events.

“It is a great pleasure and honor to welcome the world to the City under the Sun, Nairobi, as we host the inaugural HSBC Sevens Tour Tournament a historic moment not only for our city but for the entire rugby fraternity,” Sakaja said.