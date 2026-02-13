Rising Starlets Fired Up for Tanzania Clash as Sunira Were Vows Kenya ‘Will Fight to Win’

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 13, 2026 – Rising Starlets midfielder Sunira Were has expressed confidence ahead of the crucial FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Tanzania, saying the squad is mentally ready and determined to finish the job in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking after the team’s arrival and training sessions, Were said preparations have gone smoothly and the technical bench has worked to correct weaknesses noticed in the first leg.

She emphasized that despite the challenge ahead, the team believes strongly in its ability to secure victory.

“We’ve travelled well, trained properly and worked on the weaknesses from the last game. We know it won’t be easy, but we’re not easy opponents either, we will fight, push, and if everything goes well, we will win,” she said.

Kenya head into the return leg with a slim 1-0 advantage, but Were insisted the job is far from done.

She noted that morale in camp is high, with players united by the shared ambition of qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

“This match is very important because our vision is to go to the World Cup. Winning this game is crucial, it’s a must if we want to achieve that dream,” Were added.

The midfielder also suggested that the pressure may be heavier on Tanzania, given Kenya’s aggregate lead, stressing that the team wants to prove their first-leg win was no fluke.

“They have more pressure because we already have the 1-0 advantage. We want to confirm we didn’t win by luck, we beat them because we can,” she said.

Were further highlighted the personal benefits of national team duty, saying training alongside quality coaches and teammates has helped her identify areas for growth while improving as a player.

She also called on Kenyan fans living in Tanzania to turn out in large numbers to support the team.

“To our Kenyan supporters in Dar es Salaam, come out and cheer us on. Your support gives us motivation and morale, we’re here representing you.”

Kenya will be hoping that confidence, preparation, and fan backing translate into a strong performance as they push for a place on the global stage.

The aggregate winner of the clash will progress to the fourth and final round, where they will either face Cameroon or Botswana in May.