KK Homeboyz thrash Bidco to ascend to third place in Kenya Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 13, 2026 – Kakamega Homeboyz climbed to third on the Kenya Premier League (KPL) with a comprehensive 4-1 thrashing of Bidco United at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a on Friday evening.

Rodgers Ouma put Abana Ba Ingo in the lead in the 15th minute before Henry Omollo doubled the advantage, 20 minutes later.

Glen Otunga then made it 3-0 with a thunderbolt strike in the 71st minute before Marvin Amuka pulled one back for the oil merchants, six minutes later.

Zidane Wesonga put the gloss on a fine day in office for Patrick Odhiambo’s side, adding a fourth in the 90th minute, after connecting with Peter Thiong’o’s pass.

More to follow…