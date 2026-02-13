KK Homeboyz thrash Bidco to ascend to third place in Kenya Premier League - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Henry Omollo celebrates in a past match PHOTO/KAKAMEGA HOMEBOYZ X

Kenyan Premier League

KK Homeboyz thrash Bidco to ascend to third place in Kenya Premier League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 13, 2026 – Kakamega Homeboyz climbed to third on the Kenya Premier League (KPL) with a comprehensive 4-1 thrashing of Bidco United at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a on Friday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rodgers Ouma put Abana Ba Ingo in the lead in the 15th minute before Henry Omollo doubled the advantage, 20 minutes later.

Glen Otunga then made it 3-0 with a thunderbolt strike in the 71st minute before Marvin Amuka pulled one back for the oil merchants, six minutes later.

Zidane Wesonga put the gloss on a fine day in office for Patrick Odhiambo’s side, adding a fourth in the 90th minute, after connecting with Peter Thiong’o’s pass.

More to follow…

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020