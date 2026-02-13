Caf to hold crucial meeting in Tanzania amid uncertainty over Afcon 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 13, 2026 – Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania ahead of a crucial Executive Committee (ExCo) meeting.

Key among the agenda to be discussed is the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to be held in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, next year.

Afterwards, the South African is expected to address the media on the resolutions of the meeting.

The meeting comes amidst widespread reports that the tourney is set to be postponed to 2028.

A report by the Guardian on Wednesday revealed that the continental governing body is mulling a postponement of the tournament due to the lack of readiness of the three countries.

The postponement would also reportedly allow Caf to bring forward the Africa Nations League — its new tournament replacing the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

The rumours of a postponement have gained traction after the local organising committee (LOC) chair Nicholas Musonye was quoted by AFP stating that Kenya would be okay with the tournament being pushed forward.

Musonye noted that the postponement would spare the tournament of the vagaries of heightened political tension in 2027, when Kenya holds its general elections in August.