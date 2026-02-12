Three U20 Players Earn Harambee Starlets Call-Ups As Coach Odemba Names Provisional WAFCON Squad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Three players from the Under-20 team Rising Starlets have earned a first senior call up to the national women’s provisional team Harambee Starlets that will do duty at the upcoming Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON)

Diana Ochol, Vidah Okeyo and Lornah Faith were handed their debuts while Elizabeth Ochaka, Lorine Ilavonga, Fasila Adhiambo, Valerie Nekesa and Elizabeth Mideva retain their places as Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba unveiled a 34-player provisional squad.

The selected players are expected to report to camp on Sunday marking the start of intensive build-up to the continental showpiece scheduled for March 17 to April 3.

Harambee Starlets keeper Annedy Kundu celebrates after the win against Cameroon. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

A number of players who impressed during the recent local-based mini camp have earned places in the provisional list.

Kenya Police Bullets trio Annedy Kundu, Medina Abubakar and Lorna Nyabuto headline the selections, while Kibera Soccer Women’s Vivian Shiyonzo and Mary Majeso also get recognition.

Trinity Starlets have strong representation through Juliet Adhiambo, Elizabeth Muteshi and Mercyline Mejor, with Ulinzi Starlets defender Diana Shakava and Kayole Starlets’ Euphraiser Shilwatso completing the group of locally scouted inclusions.

The provisional list also marks the return of seasoned internationals Jentrix Shikangwa and Lorna Nyarinda, whose experience could prove crucial as the team sharpens up for WAFCON.

Head coach Beldine Odemba oversees Harambee Starlets training session. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

The coach emphasized that blending youth with experience is part of a long-term vision to ensure continuity and squad depth as Kenya seeks to remain competitive on the continental stage.

With the tournament drawing closer, the upcoming camp will help the technical bench assess combinations, fitness levels and tactical readiness before trimming the squad to the final selection.

The February–March FIFA international window is expected to provide opportunities for friendly matches as part of the final preparations.

Kenya is is Pool A alongside Senegal, Algeria and Morocco.

Kenya’s return to WAFCON, ten years after their historic 2016 debut, carries renewed ambition. The focus now shifts to building cohesion, refining strategy and ensuring the Harambee Starlets are ready to compete strongly against Africa’s elite.