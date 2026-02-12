Partey Charged With Two Additional Counts Of Rape

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 12 – Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been charged with two counts of rape against a new alleged victim.

This comes after the 32-year-old was charged in July with five counts of rape against two women, and a sexual assault of a third woman.

Partey is now accused of sexual offences against four women.

The new charges relate to a separate report made in August, following a new investigation by the Metropolitan Police into allegations of rape from 2020.

Footballer Thomas Partey facing two additional rape charges

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 March for a first hearing.

Partey has previously denied all the charges against him.

The Ghanaian international pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court in September, where he was given conditional bail.

The alleged offences, which he was charged with last year, took place between 2021 and 2022 when he was playing for north London club Arsenal.

He was charged four days after leaving Arsenal when his contract expired at the end of June.

The charges followed an investigation by detectives, which started in February 2022 after police first received a report of rape.

The trial is scheduled to take place under a High Court judge on 2 November this year.

Since departing the Premier League, Partey has been playing for Spanish football club Villareal. He joined on a one-year deal in the summer, with the signing confirmed after the midfielder had been charged with rape.

Partey joined Arsenal for £45.3m from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 and made 130 Premier League appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side.

His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, has previously said he “denies all the charges against him” and that he welcomed “the opportunity to finally clear his name”.