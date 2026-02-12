Magical Kenya Hosts Welcome Dinner Ahead Of HSBC SVNS 2 Nairobi - Capital Sports
The Springbok Women sevens team pose for a photo at the World Sevens Series Division 2 Nairobi Tournament Welcome Dinner at the Carnivore Hotel.

Rugby

Magical Kenya Hosts Welcome Dinner Ahead Of HSBC SVNS 2 Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 –  The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) on Wednesday hosted a welcome dinner to participants, setting the stage for the highly anticipated HSBC World Sevens Series Division 2 tournament.

The event brought together participating teams, World Rugby officials, and key stakeholders, celebrating Kenya’s growing prominence as a premier destination for international sporting events.

Speaking at the event, the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano, EGH, extended a warm welcome to all the players and delegates.

“We are thrilled to host the HSBC World Sevens Series Division 2 tournament here in Nairobi, Kenya has long hoped to host a global leg of the World Sevens Series, now that dream is realized. The journey to this moment has demanded persistence, investment and an unyielding belief in our capacity to deliver a world class experience.”

“By consistently hosting international sporting events, we are not only boosting our tourism sector but also solidifying Kenya’s profile as a capable and enthusiastic host on the world stage.”

“Tourism and sports go hand in hand, while Rugby brings the visitor to our shores, hospitality deepens their stay, a rugby fan comes for the game but leaves having enjoyed the magic of Kenya. Our commitment is that every fan, player and official departs with Kenya etched into their affections.” She added.

Speaking at the same ceremony, the Principal Secretary of Sports, Elijah Mwangi, underscored the government’s commitment in hosting a world-class event.

“The hosting of this tournament is a testament of the strong collaborations between various arms of the government including the Ministries of Sports, Tourism, Interior, Foreign Affairs, the Kenya Rugby Union, World Rugby and the Private sector. We remain committed to delivering a safe, secure, well organized and memorable tournament.”

The Brazil women sevens national team arrive at the World Sevens Series Division 2 Nairobi Tournament Welcome Dinner at the Carnivore Gardens

On her part, the Kenya Rugby Union Chairman, Harriet Okach spoke towards the immense pride the Union has in hosting the tournament. “For us at the Kenya Rugby Union, this weekend represents an important milestone, hosting this tournament speaks to the growth of rugby in Kenya and the confidence the global rugby community has placed in us.”

Echoing her sentiments was World Rugby’s Head of Sevens event planning and delivery, Mark Honeybunn, “World Rugby were thrilled at the opportunity of hosting this tournament in Nairobi, as this evening has set the pace with a showcase of Kenyan hospitality, we look forward to a dynamic and special tournament.”

The HSBC World Sevens Series Division 2 tournament is scheduled to take place on February 14-15, 2026, with twelve teams from around the world battling out for the opening leg of the division two series, promising two days of exhilarating rugby action.

The welcome dinner served as a perfect prelude, fostering camaraderie and excitement among the teams and officials.

